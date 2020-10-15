Deputies arrest man on suspicion of assault after alleged crowbar attack in Castaic

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies arrested a man on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, after a man claimed to be attacked by a crowbar-wielding assailant in a Castaic parking lot Monday night.

SCV Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to the report of an assault around 9 p.m., near the Castaic Village Shopping Center, on the 31900 block of Castaic Road.

“The victim was walking with acquaintances through a parking lot of the 31900 block of Castaic Road in Castaic,” according to an email from Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station. The suspect allegedly approached the group and demanded they leave.

“The victim and other parties left toward the front of the location and stopped to smoke cigarettes, when the victim was struck from behind on the head,” Arriaga noted, citing the preliminary arrest report.

The report also notes a brief struggle, during which the alleged victim attempted to tackle the suspect, but while doing so, was struck multiple times on his upper torso, Arriaga added.

The victim managed to push the suspect away from him and the suspect then fled the scene.

The victim and the rest of his group then left the scene, according to station officials, but while doing so, reportedly spotted the suspect about 30 yards south of them, holding a crowbar in each hand, walking toward them.

The suspect then fled without further confrontation, and deputies who responded to the scene began to search the area for a suspect matching the witnesses’ description. Medical personnel treated the victim for minor injuries, but did not transport anyone to the hospital.

A short time later, deputies found and detained a person matching the description, which was confirmed by the alleged victim, who told deputies the person found was the suspect.

Jaarobi Muezzin, 22, whose address was listed as a Pompano Beach location in the Sheriff’s Department booking logs for an August arrest on suspicion of misdemeanor vandalism, was identified as a transient in the Santa Clarita area in the records from Monday’s arrest.

Muezzin was arrested on suspicion of felony assault with a deadly weapon producing great bodily injury. Sheriff’s Department arrest records listed him as in custody in lieu of $30,000 bail as of Wednesday.