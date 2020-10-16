Deputies detain one in connection to a stolen vehicle

A felony traffic stop in Valencia Friday morning led to one person detained on suspicion of stealing a vehicle, according to law enforcement officials.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies received an alert about the car, described as a silver 2010 Volvo, according to Sgt. Guillermo Martinez.

They located the vehicle just after 9 a.m. and “conducted the traffic stop on the corner of McBean Parkway and Valencia Boulevard,” he said.

“The investigation is ongoing,” said Martinez.

Deputies remained on the scene well after 9:30 a.m. to investigate the incident, briefly blocking traffic lanes.