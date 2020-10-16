Deputies detain one in connection to a stolen vehicle

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department seal. File Photo
A felony traffic stop in Valencia Friday morning led to one person detained on suspicion of stealing a vehicle, according to law enforcement officials. 

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies received an alert about the car, described as a silver 2010 Volvo, according to Sgt. Guillermo Martinez. 

They located the vehicle just after 9 a.m. and “conducted the traffic stop on the corner of McBean Parkway and Valencia Boulevard,” he said. 

“The investigation is ongoing,” said Martinez. 

Deputies remained on the scene well after 9:30 a.m. to investigate the incident, briefly blocking traffic lanes. 

Tammy Murga

Tammy Murga covers government and politics for The Signal. She joined in the summer of 2018, previously working in Northern California as an assistant editor and reporter for the Lake County Record-Bee. In 2016, she graduated from Mount Saint Mary's University, Los Angeles. Have a story tip? Message her on Twitter (@tammyxmurga) or at [email protected]

