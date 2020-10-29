District Attorney’s Office announces 7 more sexual assault charges for porn star Ron Jeremy Hyatt

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced on Wednesday that it had filed seven additional sexual assault charges against 67-year-old porn star Ron Jeremy Hyatt.

Hyatt had been previously charged on suspicion of sexual assault against a 15-year-old-girl at a party in Santa Clarita in 2004.

With the addition of these latest charges, Hyatt now faces a total of 11 counts of forcible rape, eight counts of sexual battery by restraint, six counts of forcible oral copulation, five counts of forcible penetration by a foreign object and one count each of sodomy, assault with intent to commit rape, assault with intent to commit forcible digital penetration, penetration by a foreign object on an unconscious or sleeping victim and lewd conduct with a 15-year-old girl, involving 23 victims that span from 1996 to 2020.

The newest allegations, according to the D.A.’s Office, involve six women who allege incidents of criminality by Hyatt dating back to 1996 and occurring in the San Fernando Valley, the City of Industry, Woodland Hills and West Hollywood. The victims ranged in age from 17 to 38, according to the D.A.’s Office.

If convicted as charged, the defendant faces a possible maximum sentence of more than 330 years to life in state prison.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the new charges on Wednesday, and is scheduled to return to court on Dec. 14 for a preliminary hearing setting in Department 50 of the Foltz Criminal Justice Center.

The D.A.’s Office added that 14 cases were declined as they were outside the statute of limitations.

The case remains under investigation by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, the Los Angeles Police Department and the District Attorney’s Office’s Bureau of Investigation.