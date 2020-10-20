Festival of Trees & Magic of the Lights Gala to benefit Boys & Girls Club of SCV

News release

Bring home the holidays this November: Join family, friends and the community at Festival of Trees, as Santa Clarita’s premier kick-off to the holiday season continues in 2020. All proceeds benefit Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley’s important work to keep kids safe by providing a positive environment where they can learn, play and grow.

You can visit Festival of Trees in person at Westfield Valencia Town Center Nov. 18-24. Here you will find beautifully designed and themed Christmas trees and gingerbread houses. This year’s Christmas trees range in size from 3- to 4-foot tabletop trees up to 9-foot masterpieces.

Each tree is meticulously designed, ranging from the whimsical to the traditional. All of the Christmas trees and gingerbread houses are created by volunteers who ask you to join in the holiday spirit. Festival of Trees will operate in accordance with public health guidelines, including limiting the number of guests, requiring masks be worn, and practicing social distance. Additionally, reservation-only hours will be set aside.

All Christmas trees and gingerbread houses at Festival of Trees are made for you to bring home. The large trees, many of which come with gifts such as unique experiences, wine, furniture, jewelry and more, will open for bidding Nov. 18 and will close Friday, Nov. 20, during the Magic of the Lights Gala — a virtual live auction, entertainment and holiday dinner experience (advanced ticket purchase required).

Tabletop tree and gingerbread house bidding will open Nov. 18 and close Tuesday, Nov. 24. All bidding will be done via a secure mobile bidding system. More information on both the live and silent auctions, as well as ticket and sponsorship information, can be found at Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley’s website https://www.scvbgc.org/festival-of-trees-santa-clarita/.

For children, and the kids at heart, Festival of Trees’ magic show is going online. Thanks to the dedication of volunteer magicians, 2020’s Holiday Hocus Pocus Magic Show will be available online for an in-home experience. The show will include highlights from year’s past.

“This year’s challenges have actually given us a new opportunity to share Festival of Trees with more people by moving the festival online. We’re really excited how we are going to be bringing the holiday spirit to people who may not otherwise be able to participate,” said Matt Nelson, CEO of the SCV Boys and Girls Club.

“With all the uncertainty this year, our entire community deserves a chance to come together to celebrate and help kick off the season of hope,” said club board President Ann-Marie Bjorkman.

The work of Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley continues in 2020. Programs and services have continued remotely, virtually and in-person. This fall the club is supporting local youth by providing in-person remote learning support, enrichment, and social and emotional support while parents and guardians return to work. Proceeds from Festival of Trees will help the club provide memorable holidays to its members and support families into 2021.

For Festival of Trees sponsorship information contact Ali Campbell at 661-254-2582, ext. 103, or [email protected], or visit www.scvbgc.org.