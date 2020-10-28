Four felony cases in SCV see court dates pushed back

As the Los Angeles County Superior Court system works through its backlog of several thousand cases created by the COVID-19 pandemic, officials saw several local cases moved, with the timelines ranging from next week to next year.

Rehab murder trial

David Alonso Figueroa, 38, who stands accused of murder in the stabbing death of Brent Hariston, was in court Tuesday for another pretrial hearing, according to Ricardo Santiago, spokesman for the District Attorney’s Office.

Figueroa, according to prosecutors, met with Hariston, whom he met at a rehab facility, in order to do some painting work with him back in September 2017. The two got into an argument that escalated into a fatal fight, according to the detectives who investigated the crime.

His next court date is set for Nov. 5 for another pretrial hearing.

Alleged attack on jogger

A case involving a 70-year-old jogger who was assaulted on a Santa Clarita bike path in September 2017 is unlikely to wrap up this year, based on court activity this week.

On Sept. 3, Colton Ford, 28, was held to answer to one count of attempted willful, deliberate and premeditated murder with an allegation that the defendant inflicted great bodily injury upon a victim 70 years of age or older, according to Santiago.

Ford stands accused of crossing paths with the victim, then grabbing her and strangling her until she became unconscious, according to a previous statement from the District Attorney’s Office.

The case was again continued to Dec. 10

Officer accused of brandishing

An off-duty Los Angeles Police Department officer accused of brandishing a weapon at a motorist who made an illegal maneuver in front of her had her case pushed back to next year at a hearing Tuesday.

Georgeta Buruiana, 38, is accused of branding a weapon at a motorist who made a U-turn in front of her while driving near Rye Canyon Road and The Old Road, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

If convicted, Buruiana faces a possible maximum sentence of three years in jail, according to the D.A.’s Office.

She’s due back in court Jan. 5 for a pretrial hearing.

Alleged domestic violence assault

A South Los Angeles man accused of assaulting his pregnant girlfriend had his case continued Monday until Dec. 9.

Alvin Marks, 30, was arrested by SCV deputies on the 27000 block of Sierra Highway on suspicion of attempted murder in connection with detectives’ investigation. The charges were later reduced to assault. His girlfriend was reportedly nine weeks’ pregnant at the time of the alleged attack.