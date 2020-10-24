Giving back to first responders

Members of the Mint Canyon Moose Lodge spent their Saturday preparing dozens of meals and setting up a drive-thru brunch event to show their appreciation for local first responders.

“We wanted to do something to let them know that we’re here and we’d like to offer anything that we can do to help our community out,” said Moose Lodge chef Tom Mann.

He prepared several trays of chicken fried steak, hash browns, scrambled eggs and biscuits, sufficient to serve well over 60 plates for current and former firefighters, law enforcement and EMS personnel, he said.

Serving those that serve the community is very personal to Chaplin James Helton, who helped setup tables, coffee and drinks with volunteers for their First Responders Appreciation Event held at the Moose Lodge in Canyon Country.

Volunteers join Chaplin James Helton, second from left, as they set up tables, coffee and drinks to serve breakfast to first responders during the First Responders Appreciation Event held at the Mint Canyon Moose Loge in Canyon Country on Saturday, October 24, 2020. Dan Watson/The Signal

“(Firefighters) have been working nonstop with the Bobcat Fire and others in the area,” he said. “One fire actually came up by our house in Agua Dulce and they came by pretty quick with bulldozers and helicopters. My dad just had a pacemaker and we thought he was having a heart attack so they came up here. My little nephew got bit by a rattlesnake and they put him in a helicopter and they transferred him to Children’s Hospital within 20 minutes. They’re amazing.”

Members also prepared to host a meatloaf dinner Saturday from 5-8 p.m. in an effort to bring support to the Moose Lodge amid the pandemic, which had forced them to shut down their indoor events and entertainment for months.

To learn more about the Moose Lodge and upcoming events, call 661-252-7222 or visit mintcynmoose.com.