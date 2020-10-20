Hart district confirms first COVID-19 case

A member of the William S. Hart Union High School District community has tested positive for COVID-19, district officials confirmed Tuesday afternoon.

Dave Caldwell, public information officer for the Hart district, confirmed there has been at least one case, though he said he could not clarify the exact number of confirmed cases, nor the school in which the cases had been located.

“We are following all protocols, procedures and safety measures established by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health,” a Hart district statement read Tuesday.

“All that stuff the Department of Public Health says is all covered by HIPPA,” Caldwell said, regarding the details on cases.

Hart district board President Linda Storli also confirmed she knew of one case that had happened three or four weeks ago, but was not aware of any specifics or any additional new cases.