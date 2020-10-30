How are you Halloween-ing? The Signal wants to know

Halloween might look a little different this year, but the holiday’s tradition in the Santa Clarita Valley goes back decades, and there will no doubt be families out socially distancing and seeking sweet treats as safely as possible.

In this spirit, The Signal is asking community members to share their unique solutions for candy collection and/or distribution this year, whether it’s for a community drive-thru event, a new take on “trunk-or-treat” or some sort of homemade steampunk-era distribution device meant to entice treaters and scare would-be tricksters while keeping everyone at a safe distance.

If you or your neighbors have a new, fun take on getting or sharing candy with neighbors, take a video and send it to The Signal through social media or our email address [email protected].

The most creative entry will receive a $100 gift card to a local restaurant, and two others will receive a $50 gift card. (Any photos submitted will also be considered for publication in The Signal.)

Please submit an email address or some form of contact information with any submission sent via social media.

Visit bit.ly/FIRSTvideotips for tips on shooting video with your phone.