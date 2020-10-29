L.A. County continues to see significant number of COVID-19 cases

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health released the following updated COVID-19 figures Thursday:

Countywide COVID-19 cases reported in the past 24 hours: 1,745

Total COVID-19 cases in L.A. County: 305,070

New deaths related to COVID-19 reported in the past 24 hours: 19

Total COVID-19 deaths in L.A. County: 7,044

Hospitalizations countywide: 750; 31% of whom are in the ICU.

Hospitalizations at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital as of Oct. 28: 15, with 299 discharged since the onset of the pandemic.

COVID-19 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley in the past 24 hours: 64, 55 of which came from the city of Santa Clarita

Total COVID-19 cases in the SCV: 7,257

Total COVID-19 deaths in the SCV: 73

The numbers of SCV cases, including all area health care providers’ daily figures and those at Pitchess Detention Center, broken down into region, are as follows:

City of Santa Clarita: 4,338

Unincorporated – Acton: 85

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce: 36

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon: 10

Unincorporated – Canyon Country: 174

Unincorporated – Castaic: 2,175 (majority of Castaic cases come from Pitchess Detention Center, exact number unavailable)

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes: 5

Unincorporated – Newhall: 26

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon: 7

Unincorporated – Saugus: 38

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country: 11

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch: 198

Unincorporated – Val Verde: 103

Unincorporated – Valencia: 52

