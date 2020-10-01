L.A. County releases reopening dates for nail salons, malls

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials, in consultation with the Board of Supervisors, announced Thursday reopening dates for certain businesses, including nail salons and shopping malls.

The following sectors and program are scheduled to be allowed to reopen on the following dates, with the following restrictions:

Nail Salons: May resume indoor services at 25% capacity on Oct. 1, while outdoor services should continue as much as possible.

Schools (TK-2) Waiver Program: Applications can be submitted on Monday and are expected to be limited to 30 schools per week.

Cardrooms: May resume outdoor operations only starting Monday, and food and beverages may not be served at the tables.

Indoor Shopping Malls: May resume Wednesday, with occupancy limited to 25% capacity, while all food courts and all common areas remain closed.

Outside Playgrounds: may reopen at the discretion of cities and L.A. County Parks and Recreation. Face coverings and physical distancing are required.

Public Health officials are consulting with the county counsel to determine the process and date for reopening outdoor operations at breweries and wineries serving a meal, and anticipate to be completed in a week.