L.A. County reports 881 COVID-19 cases, SCV sees 31

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials released the following updated COVID-19 statistics Monday, while Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported one additional death related to the virus:
Countywide COVID-19 cases reported in the past 24 hours: 881
Total COVID-19 cases in L.A. County: 282,982
New deaths related to COVID-19 reported in the past 24 hours: 2
Total COVID-19 deaths in L.A. County: 6,773
Hospitalizations countywide: 693; 26% of whom are in the ICU
Hospitalizations at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital as of Oct. 12: 15, with 274 discharged since the onset of the pandemic
COVID-19 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley in the past 24 hours: 31
Total COVID-19 cases in the SCV: 6,571
Total COVID-19 deaths in the SCV: 67
The number of SCV cases, including all area health care providers’ daily figures and those at Pitchess Detention Center, broken down into region, are as follows:
City of Santa Clarita: 3,802
Unincorporated – Acton: 77
Unincorporated – Agua Dulce: 29
Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon: 10
Unincorporated – Canyon Country: 157
Unincorporated – Castaic: 2113 (majority of Castaic cases come from Pitchess Detention Center, exact number unavailable)
Unincorporated – Lake Hughes: 4
Unincorporated – Newhall: 14
Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon: 0
Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon: 0
Unincorporated – Sand Canyon: 7
Unincorporated – Saugus: 28
Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country: 9
Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch: 183
Unincorporated – Val Verde: 88
Unincorporated – Valencia: 50
