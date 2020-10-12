L.A. County reports 881 COVID-19 cases, SCV sees 31

COVID-19. Courtesy of the Centers for Disease Control.
Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials released the following updated COVID-19 statistics Monday, while Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported one additional death related to the virus:

Countywide COVID-19 cases reported in the past 24 hours: 881

Total COVID-19 cases in L.A. County: 282,982

New deaths related to COVID-19 reported in the past 24 hours: 2

Total COVID-19 deaths in L.A. County: 6,773 

Hospitalizations countywide: 693; 26% of whom are in the ICU

Hospitalizations at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital as of Oct. 12: 15, with 274 discharged since the onset of the pandemic

COVID-19 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley in the past 24 hours: 31

Total COVID-19 cases in the SCV: 6,571

Total COVID-19 deaths in the SCV: 67

The number of SCV cases, including all area health care providers’ daily figures and those at Pitchess Detention Center, broken down into region, are as follows:

City of Santa Clarita: 3,802

Unincorporated – Acton: 77

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce: 29

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon: 10

Unincorporated – Canyon Country: 157

Unincorporated – Castaic: 2113 (majority of Castaic cases come from Pitchess Detention Center, exact number unavailable)

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes: 4

Unincorporated – Newhall: 14

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon: 7

Unincorporated – Saugus: 28

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country: 9

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch: 183

Unincorporated – Val Verde: 88

Unincorporated – Valencia: 50
To view all coronavirus-related stories, visit signalscv.com/category/news/coronavirus.

Raychel Stewart

