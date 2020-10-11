L.A. County reports 971 COVID-19 cases, SCV sees 23

L.A. County Department of Public Health officials released the following updated COVID-19 statistics Sunday:
Countywide COVID-19 cases reported in the past 24 hours: 971
Total COVID-19 cases in L.A. County: 282,135
New deaths related to COVID-19 reported in the past 24 hours: 3
Total COVID-19 deaths in L.A. County: 6,771
Hospitalizations countywide: 715; 26% of whom are in the ICU
Hospitalizations at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital as of Oct. 7: 9, with 273 discharged since the onset of the pandemic
COVID-19 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley in the past 24 hours: 23
Total COVID-19 cases in the SCV: 6,540
Total COVID-19 deaths in the SCV: 66
The number of SCV cases, including all area health care providers’ daily figures and those at Pitchess Detention Center, broken down into region, are as follows:
City of Santa Clarita: 3,780
Unincorporated – Acton: 77
Unincorporated – Agua Dulce: 28
Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon: 10
Unincorporated – Canyon Country: 155
Unincorporated – Castaic: 2,111 (majority of Castaic cases come from Pitchess Detention Center, exact number unavailable)
Unincorporated – Lake Hughes: 4
Unincorporated – Newhall: 14
Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon: 0
Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon: 0
Unincorporated – Sand Canyon: 7
Unincorporated – Saugus: 28
Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country: 6
Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch: 182
Unincorporated – Val Verde: 88
Unincorporated – Valencia: 50
