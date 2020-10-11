L.A. County reports 971 COVID-19 cases, SCV sees 23

COVID-19. Courtesy of the Centers for Disease Control.
Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

L.A. County Department of Public Health officials released the following updated COVID-19 statistics Sunday:

Countywide COVID-19 cases reported in the past 24 hours: 971
Total COVID-19 cases in L.A. County: 282,135

New deaths related to COVID-19 reported in the past 24 hours: 3
Total COVID-19 deaths in L.A. County: 6,771

Hospitalizations countywide: 715; 26% of whom are in the ICU
Hospitalizations at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital as of Oct. 7: 9, with 273 discharged since the onset of the pandemic

COVID-19 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley in the past 24 hours: 23
Total COVID-19 cases in the SCV: 6,540
Total COVID-19 deaths in the SCV: 66

The number of SCV cases, including all area health care providers’ daily figures and those at Pitchess Detention Center, broken down into region, are as follows:

City of Santa Clarita: 3,780
Unincorporated – Acton: 77
Unincorporated – Agua Dulce: 28
Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon: 10
Unincorporated – Canyon Country: 155
Unincorporated – Castaic: 2,111 (majority of Castaic cases come from Pitchess Detention Center, exact number unavailable)
Unincorporated – Lake Hughes: 4
Unincorporated – Newhall: 14
Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon: 0
Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon: 0
Unincorporated – Sand Canyon: 7
Unincorporated – Saugus: 28
Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country: 6
Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch: 182
Unincorporated – Val Verde: 88
Unincorporated – Valencia: 50

To view all coronavirus-related stories, visit signalscv.com/category/news/coronavirus.

Advertisement

Signal Staff

Signal Staff

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS