L.A. County seeing ‘gradual’ increase in COVID-19 figures

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health announced the county was once again beginning to see an increase in COVID-19 cases, which coincides with the reopening of certain sectors, as well as increased gatherings associated with watching sport competitions.

“We’re now beginning to see another increase, more gradual, in the number of new daily cases,” Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said during Wednesday’s briefing. “Since the beginning of October, our cases have gone from an average of about 940 new cases per day to, as of the end of last week, an average of almost 1,200 new cases a day. … This increase is a cause for concern.”

It is younger people that are primarily driving the increasing number of new cases in our county, according to Ferrer.

While the number of people hospitalized due to COVID-19, along with deaths related to the virus, have remained steady or decreased, these figures could increase in weeks to come as cases continue to increase, Ferrer said.

“This is why it’s so important that we remain vigilant in using all the tools we have to slow the spread of the virus,” she added.

Studies conducted by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have found that in-person dining has been linked to a high number of COVID-19 cases, along with private gatherings.

Locally, Public Health has found anywhere from 10% to 15% of COVID-19 cases being connected to a dining experience, according to Ferrer.

“This makes sense because when people go to restaurants and bars, they often spend a prolonged period of time in the presence of others who are outside of their household without their face coverings,” Ferrer said. “They’re often engaged in conversations, and those are all strategies for increasing the spread of COVID-19. Particularly indoors, it becomes easier for this virus to spread.”

Public Health also released the following updated COVID-19 figures Wednesday:

Countywide COVID-19 cases reported in the past 24 hours: 1,351

Total COVID-19 cases in L.A. County: 303,369

New deaths related to COVID-19 reported in the past 24 hours: 20

Total COVID-19 deaths in L.A. County: 7,040

Hospitalizations countywide: 755; 28% of whom are in the ICU; 14% on ventilators.

Hospitalizations at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital as of Oct. 21: 12, with 290 discharged since the onset of the pandemic.

The numbers of SCV cases, including all area health care providers’ daily figures and those at Pitchess Detention Center, broken down into region, ahead of an update expected Wednesday afternoon, are as follows:

City of Santa Clarita: 4,269

Unincorporated – Acton: 83

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce: 32

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon: 10

Unincorporated – Canyon Country: 174

Unincorporated – Castaic: 2,171 (majority of Castaic cases come from Pitchess Detention Center, exact number unavailable)

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes: 5

Unincorporated – Newhall: 26

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon: 7

Unincorporated – Saugus: 38

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country: 11

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch: 196

Unincorporated – Val Verde: 103

Unincorporated – Valencia: 52

