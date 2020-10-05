LA County voters begin to receive mail-in ballots

Registered voters in the Santa Clarita Valley are beginning to receive their mail-in ballots for the Nov. 3 general election.

The L.A. County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk began sending mail-in ballots to all registered voters in the county to ensure safe voting amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Voters can choose to mail their ballots back via the United States Postal Service, or drop off their completed ballots at any voter drop box or at voter centers, according to the registrar-recorder/county clerk. A postage stamp is not necessary for mail-in ballots and ballots must be postmarked on or before election day, Nov. 3.

The county has provided a tracking feature so registered voters can track their mail-in ballots and get an estimated delivery time.

Voters will also have the option to surrender their mail-in ballots at voting centers if they wish to vote in person. Voting centers will be available beginning Oct. 30 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. until Nov. 3, between the hours of 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

To ensure public safety during in-person voting, the county will require face coverings and gloves, enforce social distancing guidelines and will be disinfecting voting devices after each use. Masks and gloves will be provided if needed.



To track your ballot, visit https://bit.ly/2GEzfAk. To find a nearby drop box or voting center, visit the L.A. County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk website at https://bit.ly/36BAprg.