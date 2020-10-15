Man accused of domestic violence assault pleads not guilty

A South Los Angeles man charged in three counts related to an alleged domestic violence assault Aug. 29 in Canyon Country pleaded not guilty at an arraignment earlier this month.

Alvin Marks, 30, was charged with three counts: one count of injuring a spouse, cohabitant, fiancée, girlfriend or child’s parent; one count of criminal threats; and one count of dissuading a witness from reporting a crime, according to an email from Pamela Johnson, public information officer for the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

The charges relate to an August incident after Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to a call for service at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, according to officials.

The hospital visit reportedly stemmed from an alleged domestic dispute reported around 4 a.m. Aug. 29 at a home on the 27000 block of Rock Rose Lane, which is located between Sierra Highway and Sandy Drive, in Canyon Country.

The suspect, Alvin Marks, 30, of Los Angeles, stands charged with assaulting his significant other, who was reportedly nine weeks pregnant at the time of the alleged attack

“The suspect left the home before deputies could apprehend him,” according to Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station. “The victim sustained injury to which she was evaluated for.”

Marks was arrested by SCV deputies on the 27000 block of Sierra Highway on suspicion of attempted murder in connection with detectives’ investigation.

Marks is being held at the Pitchess Detention Center in lieu of $100,000 bail, according to Sheriff’s Department arrest records.