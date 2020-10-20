Marshall serving at Camp Tinian

Equipment Operator Constructionman Chad Marshall, from Acton, at Camp Tinian. U.S. Navy photo by Construction Electrician 3rd Class Marcus Henley
TINIAN, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands — Equipment Operator Constructionman Chad Marshall, from Acton, assigned to U.S. Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 3’s Detail Tinian, works to drain water from Camp Tinian resulting from heavy rainfall in early-October. NMCB-3 is deployed across the Indo-Pacific region conducting high-quality construction to support U.S. and partner nations to strengthen partnerships, deter aggression, and enable expeditionary logistics and naval power projection. (U.S. Navy photo by Construction Electrician 3rd Class Marcus Henley)

