One killed in solo-vehicle crash in Acton

Signal File Photo.
One person was killed following a solo-vehicle traffic collision on Highway 14 in Acton Monday morning. 

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel responded to reports of a solo-vehicle crash on Highway 14, near Santiago Road, just before 8 a.m., according to Supervisor Bernard Peters.

California Highway Patrol officers also responded to the crash, where the driver of a pickup truck was pronounced dead on the scene, according to Officer Stephan Brandt. 

No one was transported from the scene for the treatment of injuries, Peters added.

A SigAlert was issued for northbound No. 1 lane, as CHP officers worked to investigate the crash, with all lanes reopening around 11:30 a.m., per CHP reports. 

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, and the identity of the driver is pending notification of next of kin.

Emily Alvarenga

Emily Alvarenga

Emily Alvarenga covers features and business for The Signal. She's new to the paper and Santa Clarita, but hasn't moved far from her hometown of Temecula, California. Emily graduated from San Diego State University in 2017 and has been writing and reporting since high school.

