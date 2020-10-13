One killed in solo-vehicle crash in Acton

One person was killed following a solo-vehicle traffic collision on Highway 14 in Acton Monday morning.

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel responded to reports of a solo-vehicle crash on Highway 14, near Santiago Road, just before 8 a.m., according to Supervisor Bernard Peters.

California Highway Patrol officers also responded to the crash, where the driver of a pickup truck was pronounced dead on the scene, according to Officer Stephan Brandt.

No one was transported from the scene for the treatment of injuries, Peters added.

A SigAlert was issued for northbound No. 1 lane, as CHP officers worked to investigate the crash, with all lanes reopening around 11:30 a.m., per CHP reports.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, and the identity of the driver is pending notification of next of kin.