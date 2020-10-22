One taken to hospital following two-vehicle crash in Castaic

One person was transported to the hospital after a two-vehicle collision in Castaic on Wednesday.

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel responded to reports of an expanded traffic collision at around 5:25 p.m. near Hillcrest Parkway and Olympic Street, according to Fire Department Supervisor Bernard Peters.

“One patient was transported (to the hospital),” he said.

The incident involved two SUVs, which resulted in one overturned vehicle.

There was no immediate information regarding the condition of the person taken to the hospital or of other drivers involved, Peters added.

About an hour later, another person was taken to the hospital for a single-vehicle crash in Saugus. The crash, which firefighters responded to at around 6:16 p.m., involved a car hitting a tree on Bouquet Canyon Road near Central Park, according to Peters.