One taken to hospital following two-vehicle crash in Castaic

California Highway Patrol Officers gather evidence at the scene of a two vehicle crash at the corner of Hillcrest Parkway and Olympic Street in Castaic on Wednesday, October 21, 2020. Dan Watson/The signal
Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

One person was transported to the hospital after a two-vehicle collision in Castaic on Wednesday. 

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel responded to reports of an expanded traffic collision at around 5:25 p.m. near Hillcrest Parkway and Olympic Street, according to Fire Department Supervisor Bernard Peters. 

“One patient was transported (to the hospital),” he said. 

The incident involved two SUVs, which resulted in one overturned vehicle. 

There was no immediate information regarding the condition of the person taken to the hospital or of other drivers involved, Peters added.  

About an hour later, another person was taken to the hospital for a single-vehicle crash in Saugus. The crash, which firefighters responded to at around 6:16 p.m., involved a car hitting a tree on Bouquet Canyon Road near Central Park, according to Peters. 

Tammy Murga

Tammy Murga

Tammy Murga covers government and politics for The Signal. She joined in the summer of 2018, previously working in Northern California as an assistant editor and reporter for the Lake County Record-Bee. In 2016, she graduated from Mount Saint Mary's University, Los Angeles. Have a story tip? Message her on Twitter (@tammyxmurga) or at [email protected]

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS