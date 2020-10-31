Person taken to hospital after pedestrian-involved crash

FILE PHOTO A Los Angeles County Fire Department truck moves quickly to scene. Katharine Lotze/The Signal
Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

One person was taken to the hospital Friday after a pedestrian-involved crash in Valencia. 

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel responded to reports of a traffic collision on Valencia Boulevard near McBean Parkway at around 3:42 p.m., according to spokesman Sean Ferguson. 

“The call came in as a traffic collision involving a pedestrian and we transported one patient to a local area hospital,” he said. 

There was no immediate information regarding the condition of the person or the cause of the collision, Ferguson added. 

Tammy Murga

Tammy Murga

Tammy Murga covers government and politics for The Signal. She joined in the summer of 2018, previously working in Northern California as an assistant editor and reporter for the Lake County Record-Bee. In 2016, she graduated from Mount Saint Mary's University, Los Angeles. Have a story tip? Message her on Twitter (@tammyxmurga) or at [email protected]

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS