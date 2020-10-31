Person taken to hospital after pedestrian-involved crash

One person was taken to the hospital Friday after a pedestrian-involved crash in Valencia.

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel responded to reports of a traffic collision on Valencia Boulevard near McBean Parkway at around 3:42 p.m., according to spokesman Sean Ferguson.

“The call came in as a traffic collision involving a pedestrian and we transported one patient to a local area hospital,” he said.

There was no immediate information regarding the condition of the person or the cause of the collision, Ferguson added.