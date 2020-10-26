Power shut-off warnings return to SCV

Southern California Edison officials announced Monday the possibility of power shut-offs for some of its customers, including many in the Santa Clarita Valley, amid Red Flag warnings and “damaging wind gusts.”

Edison customers across parts of Los Angeles County, including much of the SCV, were notified about the possibility of public safety power shut-offs, or PSPS, Monday morning.

Acton, Agua Dulce and most of Canyon Country, along with the parts of Valencia and Val Verde along Highway 126, were under PSPS consideration Monday, with end dates estimated based on the weather forecast, according to Edison officials.

This comes as the National Weather Service issued a Red Flag warning set to remain in effect until 6 p.m. Tuesday as critical fire weather conditions and damaging winds expected to be 50-60 mph, with gusts up to 80 mph in the SCV.

By Monday morning, power had already been shut off in parts of Acton, along with some of the areas burned by the Tick Fire almost a year ago to the day, with the Edison outage map estimating restoration to some of those areas by noon Wednesday.

“If your power has been shut off, we will restore power as soon as the weather conditions permit, and crews have inspected the power lines to confirm it is safe to restore power,” Edison officials said on the PSPS website.

Gusts of 96 mph were logged in the San Gabriel Mountains, just south of Santa Clarita, early Monday morning, according to NWS officials.

“(It’s) a particularly dangerous situation for L.A. County mountains Monday afternoon/evening due to an unusual combination of very strong winds, single-digit humidities and extremely dry vegetation,” NWS officials stated.

For more information on PSPS, visit sce.com/wildfire/psps.