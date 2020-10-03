Public Health: 29 new COVID-19 cases in SCV, 1,062 countywide



Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials released the following updated COVID-19 statistics Saturday:

Countywide COVID-19 cases reported in the past 24 hours: 1,062

Total COVID-19 cases in L.A. County: 273,638

New deaths related to COVID-19 reported in the past 24 hours: 17

Total COVID-19 deaths in L.A. County: 6,642

Underlying health conditions overall: 92%

Hospitalizations countywide:698; 29% of whom are in the ICU

Hospitalizations at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital as of Oct. 2: 9, with 266 discharged since the onset of the pandemic

COVID-19 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley in the past 24 hours: 29

Total COVID-19 cases in the SCV: 6,301

Total COVID-19 deaths in the SCV: 61, includes 1 new death from Henry Mayo reported Friday

The number of SCV cases, including all area health care providers’ daily figures and those at Pitchess Detention Center, broken down into region, are as follows:

City of Santa Clarita: 3,594

Unincorporated – Acton: 73

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce: 28

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon: 9

Unincorporated – Canyon Country: 145

Unincorporated – Castaic: 2,095 (majority of Castaic cases come from Pitchess Detention Center, exact number unavailable)

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes: 4

Unincorporated – Newhall: 14

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon: 7

Unincorporated – Saugus: 28

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country: 5

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch: 172

Unincorporated – Val Verde: 80

Unincorporated – Valencia: 47

To view all coronavirus-related stories, visit signalscv.com/category/news/coronavirus.