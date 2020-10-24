Public Health updates health order to allow personal care services to resume indoors

Personal care services, such as tattoo and massage parlors, can now reopen for indoor operations with restrictions in place to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus, according to updates issued Friday from Los Angeles County.

After allowing hair salons to resume indoors, Public Health officials added: esthetician, skincare and cosmetology services; non-medical electrology; body art professionals, microblading and permanent makeup; piercing shops; tanning services; and nail salons.

The move comes after county officials announced Wednesday they would adjust the health officer order to allow for additional reopenings with modifications, following California’s announcement Tuesday to allow personal care services to resume.

“I hope this provides much-needed relief and respite for residents who are looking for some activities outside of their homes, (and) these updates will also bring more employees back to work,” Supervisor Kathryn Barger, whose 5th District includes the Santa Clarita Valley, said during Wednesday’s COVID-19 briefing.

Limitations for these newly added businesses include suspending piercing and tattooing services for the mouth and nose area and removing display items, such as nail polish displays, to reduce the number of touchpoints.

“Since indoor activities carry higher risks associated with the transmission of COVID-19, especially in spaces with poor ventilation, it is critical that facilities ensure that appropriate physical distancing is maintained, that customers and staff wear face coverings at all times, hand hygiene is strictly observed, enhanced cleaning and disinfection of the facility is maintained and that ventilation is optimized,” read the protocol.

County health officials had also announced Wednesday that family entertainment centers would be allowed to resume outdoors only. Come Friday, updates only included mini-golf, batting cages and go-carting locations. Other businesses, such as bowling alleys, ice skating and arcades must remain closed.

These changes come as L.A. County remains under the state’s most restrictive level — the purple tier — as the virus continues to be “widespread.”