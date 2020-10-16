Santa Clarita Valley increase of 27 COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

Officials again warned residents Thursday about the importance of protecting against influenza and COVID-19, amid a report of 27 new COVID-19 diagnoses for the Santa Clarita Valley in the last 24 hours.
The symptoms for the flu are similar to those of COVID-19, and are also dangerous to older residents and those with underlying conditions, according to Los Angeles County Public Health Department officials, who added that COVID-19 testing and getting the flu vaccine are important measures in stopping the spread of the virus.
L.A. County Department of Public Health officials released the following updated COVID-19 statistics Thursday:
Countywide COVID-19 cases reported in the past 24 hours: 1,232
Total COVID-19 cases in L.A. County: 286,183
New deaths related to COVID-19 reported in the past 24 hours: 24
Total COVID-19 deaths in L.A. County: 6,834
Hospitalizations countywide: 723
Hospitalizations at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital as of Oct. 15: 11
COVID-19 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley in the past 24 hours: 27
Total COVID-19 cases in the SCV: 6,686
Total COVID-19 deaths in the SCV: 67
The number of SCV cases, including all area health care providers’ daily figures and those at Pitchess Detention Center, broken down into region, are as follows:
City of Santa Clarita: 3,884
Unincorporated – Acton: 78
Unincorporated – Agua Dulce: 30
Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon: 10
Unincorporated – Canyon Country: 159
Unincorporated – Castaic: 2,135 (majority of Castaic cases come from Pitchess Detention Center, exact number unavailable)
Unincorporated – Lake Hughes: 4
Unincorporated – Newhall: 14
Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon: 0
Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon: 0
Unincorporated – Sand Canyon: 7
Unincorporated – Saugus: 28
Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country: 10
Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch: 187
Unincorporated – Val Verde: 89
Unincorporated – Valencia: 51
To view all coronavirus-related stories, visit signalscv.com/category/news/coronavirus.
Advertisement