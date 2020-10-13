Santa Claritan at work with Navy in Okinawa

Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Matthew Michela, of Santa Clarita, serving in Okinawa, Japan. U.S. Navy photo.
Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

News release

OKINAWA, Japan — Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Matthew Michela, from Santa Clarita, assigned to Naval Beach Unit 7, tucks the air cushion under the bow ramp of Landing Craft, Air Cushion 30 after it arrives on White Beach from the amphibious dock landing ship USS Germantown. Germantown, part of America Expeditionary Strike Group, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit team, is operating in the 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners, and serves as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Taylor DiMartino)                 

Advertisement

News Release

News Release

The Signal delivers press releases from reliable sources to provide up-to-the-minute information to our website readers. Information directly from news sources has not been vetted by The Signal news room. It may appear subsequently in news stories after it has been vetted.

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS