SCV deputies arrest Agua Dulce man on suspicion of running a ‘drug house’

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies investigating a possible overdose found a different concern in Agua Dulce over the weekend.

Deputies were called to the 13100 block off Reservoir Drive, just north of the former Tony Alamo Christian Church compound off Sierra Highway, for a call about a person overdosing at a residence, around 9:25 a.m. Sunday.

“Upon arrival, deputies conducted a search of the home, and did not locate any victims overdosing,” according to an email from Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station. “While searching the home, they observed narcotics and drug paraphernalia in plain view, with additional occupants residing at the home.”

Deputies made contact with the homeowner, a 31-year-old man, and learned the man allegedly had several outstanding warrants, in addition to the fact that they suspected he was maintaining a residence for people to use narcotics.

Deputies arrested the man on suspicion of “operating/maintaining a drug house, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia,” according to Arriaga.

The suspect was due in court Tuesday to answer to the charges. He was being held in lieu of $105,000 bail. It’s unknown as of this story’s publication how he pleaded in court.

The suspect was previously convicted of driving without a license, driving under the influence of narcotics and possession of drug paraphernalia, all from separate cases, according to records available online from the Los Angeles County Superior Court website.