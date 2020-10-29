SCV Dodgers fans avoid citations, arrests while celebrating World Series win

Although some World Series celebrations in the city of Los Angeles devolved into looting and property destruction Tuesday night, the deputies of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station said they had not issued a single citation or arrest in connection to championship celebrations.

The vandalism and partying in L.A. resulted in 18 people being arrested following the Los Angeles Dodgers 3-1 win over the Tampa Bay Rays Tuesday night, sealing the first Dodgers World Series win in 32 years.

After the final out was recorded, fireworks and car horns were heard in various areas throughout the Santa Clarita Valley.

However, much like after the Lakers championship win two weeks earlier, no tickets were issued to celebrants nor were any arrests made, according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga of the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health Department has been warning residents about partaking in public championship celebrations.

Public Health officials said as recently as Wednesday that a noticeable increase in COVID-19 cases throughout the county has been in part a result of younger people attending these impromptu events and gathering to watch sports.

Barbara Ferrer, director of the Public Health Department, reported Wednesday that at the beginning of October, the daily average for new cases was 940. As of this week, the number of new daily cases has increased to almost 1,200.

“This is why it’s so important that we remain vigilant in using all the tools we have to slow the spread of the virus,” she added.