SCV Water awarded $10 mil in grants

The Santa Clarita Water Division received $10.5 million in grants from the California Department of Water Resources to fund five local projects related to recycling and water-quality improvements.

Granted through the DWR Integrated Regional Water Management, SCV Water received Proposition 1 grant funds, which was part of a $37 million reward given to Los Angeles and Ventura County meant to address California’s critical water needs and build regional self-reliance.

“Every Californian has the right to clean and reliable water,” said DWR Director Karla Nemeth in a recent DWR news release. “We are proud to support these projects as they demonstrate our continued effort in advancing the human right to water.”

SCV Water will use the grants to fund five projects which include:

$3 million for the Recycled Water Project, which will add one more phase to the existing recycled water system, which provides recycled water for irrigation needs to reduce using potable water.

$3 million for the Valencia Water Reclamation Plant Advanced Water Treatment Facility Enhanced Membrane System, which will construct advanced treatment facilities to meet regulatory water quality objectives and protect downstream reaches of the Santa Clara River and underlying groundwater basins.

$1 million for the Los Angeles County Hasley Canyon Park Stormwater Capture Project, which will construct stormwater capture facilities to divert and treat dry and wet weather flows for groundwater conservation.

$365,840 for mapping and managing invasive weeds in the Santa Clara River Watershed, which will remove invasive plants from the watershed and will increase water quality.

$3 million for the Newhall Memorial Park Stormwater Retrofit Project, which will install a regional infiltration facility for stormwater recharge underneath the park to treat and infiltrate stormwater.

“An additional $216,800 was awarded to SCV Water for multi-year grant administration, which includes coordination between SCV Water, project owners and the Department of Water Resources for submission of progress reports and required documentation, project and grant completion reports, and periodic invoicing required to draw down grant funding,” according to a SCV Water press release.

“We’ve worked really hard to get to this point,” said SCV Water Principal Water Resources Planner Rick Viergutz in a press release. “And we’re just getting started. We’re looking ahead to implement these projects and improve the overall sustainability of our local water resources, now and for the future.”