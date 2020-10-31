Sheriff: Canyon Country shooting an ‘active’ investigation

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station detectives are remaining tight-lipped about the investigation into a man who was shot in a Canyon Country liquor store parking lot Wednesday night.

A representative for the Sheriff’s Station said Friday it’s part of an “active” investigation, but officials are not releasing any information regarding a possible suspect, the motive for the bloody crime or the circumstances that led to the shooting.

“The victim survived,” Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, said Thursday.

“At this time, it’s still an active, ongoing investigation,” she added Friday.

More than a dozen sheriff’s deputies responded to the Canyon Market, near the intersection of Soledad Canyon and Solamint roads, after a shooting was reported sometime before 10 p.m.

Deputies could be seen outside the liquor store interviewing witnesses and searching the area for evidence.

Blood was on the ground outside the store and a puddle of blood was seen next to a red SUV that was parked outside the store. Fire officials confirmed one person was transported to the hospital for a gunshot wound, and there also appeared to be a window that was shot out of the red SUV.

At least two bullet casings were found near the red SUV by deputies investigating the crime scene.

No arrests had been made as of Friday afternoon, according to Arriaga. The suspect was last seen going northbound on Soledad Canyon Road, according to initial reports.

The investigation is being handled by Detective Morales of the station’s Robbery Assault Unit. Anyone who would like to report information about the shooting can contact the station at 661-255-1121, ext. 2322.