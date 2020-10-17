Six Flags officials standing by for state visit on reopening

Six Flags Magic Mountain officials said Friday they’re awaiting visits from state officials who are reviewing reopening plans, after Gov. Gavin Newsom said last week there was “no hurry” in resuming their operations.

The state has already visited Disneyland, Universal Studios and Pacific Park to take a look at safety measures that parks of various sizes have laid out, according to Don McCoy, the newly named president of Six Flags Magic Mountain, Hurricane Harbor Los Angeles and Phoenix.

“Their intent is to combine their experience from (Disney World) and these visits to generate guidelines that facilitate parks of various sizes,” he said, adding that the Valencia-based theme park has made itself available for “both state and local officials” should they want to see firsthand what’s been implemented.

Last week, corporate officials wrote in a statement to The Signal they’ve developed “wide-ranging safety standards that exceed city, state and (Centers for Disease Control) guidelines” in consultation with the corporation’s epidemiologist, adding:

“In good faith, Six Flags Magic Mountain began preparing for reopening by implementing all procedures outlined in our plan, including reconfiguring guest traffic patterns and processes on rides to comply with 6-foot social distancing, procurement of safety equipment and cleaning supplies, posting safety signage throughout the park, and training of team members for effective communication and strict enforcement of all mandated guidelines. We are more than ready and eager to reopen our park. Importantly, our team members are ready to welcome our loyal guests.”

The corporation has already reopened 15 outdoor theme parks and water parks across several states and countries, but not in California. All theme parks within the state have remained closed since the onset of the pandemic.

State officials have not indicated when they will issue guidance, but have said that visits will help inform them in finalizing guidelines.

“Given the size and operational complexities of these unique sectors, we are seeking additional input from health, workforce and business stakeholders to finalize this important framework — all leading with science and safety,“ said Mark Ghaly, California Health and Human Services secretary, in a previous statement.

Six Flags Magic Mountain had not had a visit as of Friday, but officials are in contact with those scheduling visits, according to spokeswoman Debbie Erickson.

“I assure you that when we get the opportunity, we will be more than prepared to share with them the extensive safety measures and protocols we will be implementing when we get the green light to reopen,” she wrote in an email.