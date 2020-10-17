TMU reports two COVID-19-related cases on campus

Two students from The Master’s University tested positive for COVID-19 and are currently self-isolating off campus.

Once the positive cases were reported, the school began contact tracing through the university’s health center and informed other students and staff who may have come into contact with the students to self-isolate, according to Cory Williams, chief communications officer for TMU.

“We had two cases among students,” said Williams. “They’ve been isolating off campus and are doing very well. Of course, we hope they make a quick recovery.”

Williams was not able to provide the last date the students were on campus, stating information that could lead to the identification of the students would not be released.

The positive cases were reported to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health and sanitation protocols were followed, Williams said.

After contact tracing was completed, Williams said the two cases were not connected and they could have contracted the virus outside of campus.

TMU began the fall semester with a hybrid model, having in-class instruction until Nov. 24, and will move to virtual instruction for the remainder of the semester.

Classrooms have been adjusted to accommodate social distancing guidelines and students and staff are required to wear face coverings on campus and take a daily health screening prior to arriving on campus, according to TMU officials.