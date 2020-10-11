Vehicle overturns on Highway 14

A solo-vehicle traffic collision resulted in an overturned vehicle on Highway 14 Sunday.

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel responded to reports of a traffic collision, where one vehicle had overturned, on southbound Highway 14 at Agua Dulce Canyon Road around 11:45 a.m., according to Supervisor Bernard Peters.

Once on the scene, first responders determined that a solo vehicle had overturned into the center divider, according to the California Highway Patrol traffic log.

At least one patient whose injuries were unknown was loaded into an ambulance for evaluation.

