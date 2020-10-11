Vehicle overturns on Highway 14

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel respond to reports of an overturned vehicle on Highway 14 near Agua Dulce Canyon Road Sunday. October 11, 2020. Bobby Block / The Signal.
Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

A solo-vehicle traffic collision resulted in an overturned vehicle on Highway 14 Sunday.

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel responded to reports of a traffic collision, where one vehicle had overturned, on southbound Highway 14 at Agua Dulce Canyon Road around 11:45 a.m., according to Supervisor Bernard Peters.

Once on the scene, first responders determined that a solo vehicle had overturned into the center divider, according to the California Highway Patrol traffic log.

At least one patient whose injuries were unknown was loaded into an ambulance for evaluation.

Bobby Block / The Signal

Advertisement

Emily Alvarenga

Emily Alvarenga

Emily Alvarenga covers features and business for The Signal. She's new to the paper and Santa Clarita, but hasn't moved far from her hometown of Temecula, California. Emily graduated from San Diego State University in 2017 and has been writing and reporting since high school.

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS