Zonta to honor Women in Service April 17

News release

Women in Service, an annual luncheon honoring outstanding women volunteers throughout the Santa Clarita Valley, hosted by the Zonta Club of SCV, honors dynamic volunteers who are nominated by nonprofit organizations that share Zonta’s mission.

These outstanding women contribute their time and expertise to make the community a better place to live. All nominees will be honored. However, one nominee will be chosen to receive the Carmen Sarro Award for “Improving the Status of Women Through Community Service.” The luncheon is scheduled to be held at the Sand Canyon Country Club on April 17.

Reservations are $75 before April 1, and $90 after. Doors open at 10 a.m. for registration, social and seating. The program begins at 11 a.m.

More information and reservations are available at www.scvzonta.org/women-in-service.