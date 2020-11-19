Firefighters knock down attic fire at Melody Ranch

Firefighters extinguish an attic fire at Melody Ranch on Nov. 19, 2020. Dan Watson/The Signal
Firefighters knocked down an attic fire at motion picture studio Melody Ranch in Placerita Canyon on Thursday morning.

The fire was first reported at 11:14 a.m. with smoke showing on Oakcreek Avenue, according to Marvin Lim, a spokesman at the Los Angeles County Fire Department. 

After a quick investigation, nearly 30 firefighters tackled the fire that reportedly involved a two-story, church movie set. The blaze was put out by 11:35 a.m. 

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident, according to fire department spokeswoman Leslie Lua. 

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Melody Ranch co-owner Daniel Veluzat, who was not near the site, said he was en route to learn more. 

This is a breaking news story and additional information will be provided as soon as it becomes available. 

