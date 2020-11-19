Firefighters knock down attic fire at Melody Ranch

Firefighters knocked down an attic fire at motion picture studio Melody Ranch in Placerita Canyon on Thursday morning.
The fire was first reported at 11:14 a.m. with smoke showing on Oakcreek Avenue, according to Marvin Lim, a spokesman at the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
After a quick investigation, nearly 30 firefighters tackled the fire that reportedly involved a two-story, church movie set. The blaze was put out by 11:35 a.m.
No injuries were reported as a result of the incident, according to fire department spokeswoman Leslie Lua.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Melody Ranch co-owner Daniel Veluzat, who was not near the site, said he was en route to learn more.
This is a breaking news story and additional information will be provided as soon as it becomes available.