Authorities seek public’s help in locating missing Valencia man

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a 50-year-old Valencia man who was last seen Tuesday.

Vlad Kravets, described as medication-dependent, was last seen at approximately 10 a.m. Tuesday, according to LASD Homicide Bureau’s Critical Missing Person unit.

Kravets is described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall, 180 pounds, and has straight shaved brown hair with a large scar on the side of head. He was last seen wearing a light-colored T-shirt, tan shorts, and flip flops.

“His family are very concerned for his well-being and asking for the public’s assistance in locating him,” read the Sheriff’s Department news release regarding his disappearance.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Missing Persons Unit at (323) 890-5500.

If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 MOBILE APP” on

Google play or the App Store, or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.