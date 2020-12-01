AvenuesSLS seeks donations on Giving Tuesday

By Claire Schlaman

For The Signal

The Valencia nonprofit Avenues Supported Living Services is seeking donations this Giving Tuesday after suffering greatly from the effects of COVID-19.

Giving Tuesday, which falls on Dec. 1, is a global movement in which communities gather together to help nonprofits in need of donations.

ASLS was created to support people who have developmental disabilities, helping them be active participants in their communities. ASLS provides supported living services that are individualized based on each person’s needs and preferences.

With the pandemic, nonprofit organizations have faced challenges due to the inability to hold in-person fundraising events. By holding annual events online, visibility has decreased dramatically. Additionally, due to corporate and small-business layoffs, ASLS lost many consistent donors during 2020.

“We’re really focused on having the people we support have a life of their choosing and give back to the community in whatever ways they can,” Lori Shepard, founder of ASLS, said in a prepared statement. “In light of COVID-19, we’ve helped people find alternate productive, meaningful activities and places to volunteer, and we’re just helping everyone continue to have a safe life of their choosing.”

This year, ASLS seeks donations from Giving Tuesday to help provide living services for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Donations will go toward expenses not covered by the state, including mileage and fuel expenses incurred by staff when transporting people to and from work and volunteer positions.

“The donations used to go to enhance our program, and now they go to sustain our program.” Shepard said. “The money that we get from the community and the donations that we get are really valued and appreciated.”

To donate, text “Fuel” to 71-777 or visit avenuessls.org/donations.