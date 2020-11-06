Barger’s office to host second drive-thru food distribution event in Castaic

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger’s office is hosting a second free, drive-thru food distribution event in Castaic on Tuesday.

After a successful event in August, where cars lined up for at least a mile along Castaic Road, this second round of food distribution is expected to feed an estimated 1,500-2,000 families.

“Our Santa Clarita Valley community members are always the first to lend a helping hand,” said Barger, whose 5th District includes the Santa Clarita Valley. “It’s a privilege to host this food distribution with the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank in Castaic to alleviate a burden and ensure every local family is fed.”

Tuesday’s event is drive-thru only and no eligibility is required. Participants are asked to wear face coverings.

The food distribution is scheduled from 9 a.m. to noon at the Castaic Lake State Recreation Area, located at 32132 Castaic Lake Drive, with vehicle line formation set to commence at 8:30 a.m.

For additional food resources, including those with walk-up food distribution sites, visit covid19.lacounty.gov/food or call 211.