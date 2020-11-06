Barger’s office to host second drive-thru food distribution event in Castaic

Food loaders carry boxes of food to the hundreds of cars in line during the Free Food Drive-Thru Giveaway held at the Castaic Regional Sports Complex, Aquatic Center in Castaic on Wednesday, August 12, 20. Dan Watson/The Signal
In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger’s office is hosting a second free, drive-thru food distribution event in Castaic on Tuesday. 

After a successful event in August, where cars lined up for at least a mile along Castaic Road, this second round of food distribution is expected to feed an estimated 1,500-2,000 families.

“Our Santa Clarita Valley community members are always the first to lend a helping hand,” said Barger, whose 5th District includes the Santa Clarita Valley. “It’s a privilege to host this food distribution with the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank in Castaic to alleviate a burden and ensure every local family is fed.”

Tuesday’s event is drive-thru only and no eligibility is required. Participants are asked to wear face coverings. 

The food distribution is scheduled from 9 a.m. to noon at the Castaic Lake State Recreation Area, located at 32132 Castaic Lake Drive, with vehicle line formation set to commence at 8:30 a.m.

For additional food resources, including those with walk-up food distribution sites, visit covid19.lacounty.gov/food or call 211.

Emily Alvarenga

Emily Alvarenga

Emily Alvarenga covers features and business for The Signal. She's new to the paper and Santa Clarita, but hasn't moved far from her hometown of Temecula, California. Emily graduated from San Diego State University in 2017 and has been writing and reporting since high school.

