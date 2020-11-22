Canyon Country inclusive playground named ‘project of the year’

The American Public Works Association’s Southern California chapter has recognized the inclusive play area at Canyon Country Park as one of its 2020 Projects of the Year.

The playground, located on the lower lot of the park, opened in January as a newly transformed area where children of all abilities can play.

“This project provides a place where children can play and socialize in ways they could not have otherwise, due to physical limitations,” Santa Clarita Mayor Cameron Smyth said in a prepared statement. “This inclusive social interaction is critical for all children, and we were thrilled to be able to add this amenity to Canyon Country Park.”

A new inclusive play area was opened to the public Saturday morning at Canyon Country Park. January 25, 2020. Bobby Block / The Signal.

What sets this playground aside from other city parks are the features the playground offers, such as wheelchair-accessible entrances so children with disabilities also have the opportunity to play on a playset, as well as multiple swings, dual-track inclusive zipline and sensory-friendly elements. A number of features were the direct result of suggestions from children and parents following multiple town hall-style meetings.

“The inclusive play area has meant that my family can continue being an active part of the community,” local resident Angie Ashe said in a prepared statement. “All of my children can play at the playground. As a family, we are limited in finding places where we can all enjoy ourselves, but the inclusive play area is a place where each one of my children can find something fun to do.”

To learn more about the Southern California chapter, visit southernca.apwa.net. For more information about the playground, contact project manager Elena Galvez at [email protected]