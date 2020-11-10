City announces 2020 Sidewalk Poetry winners, new entries sought

The city of Santa Clarita announced Wednesday 10 poems selected as the winning submissions of the 2020 SIdewalk Poetry project and is asking for new entries for 2021.

The winners include Ian Andersen, Ashley Alvarenga, Garry Gay, Kaelyn Peay, Jessica June Rowe, Katherine Kihiczak, Amy Hough-Dugdale, Kathryn Jennings Fogg, Ojo Taiye and Andrew McCutcheon. Each of their poems embodies this year’s theme, “Poetry of Place.”

Anderson’s poem reads:

“Blackened oaks and silver ash

Nurture serene spring saplings

Lifting arms to oceans of sky Alive once more”

The selected poems, chosen from 85 submissions this year, were recently stamped into a rehabilitated sidewalk along Via Princessa, according to the city.

The Sidewalk Poetry project was established to bring art to the city’s Public Works Department’s sidewalk rehabilitation program, which fixes and enhances sidewalks that were previously deemed unsafe.

To submit a short poem for consideration next year, visit SantaClaritaArts.com/SidewalkPoetry. The entry deadline for 2021 submissions is Dec. 15. To learn more about Sidewalk Poetry project and other art opportunities, visit SantaClaritaArts.com or contact the city’s Arts and Events Division at [email protected].