City Council holds moment of silence ahead of Saugus High shooting anniversary

Santa Clarita City Council members held a moment of silence Tuesday ahead of the one-year anniversary of the Saugus High School shooting on Saturday.

Council members started the tribute with a video from a community gathering last year that took place shortly after the shooting:

“Tonight and every single day, we are Saugus Strong. Please join us in raising our lights in the air for a moment of silence for the victims and their loved ones for Saugus High School and for our Santa Clarita community,” said then-Mayor Marsha McLean, before a sea of blue and gold torches at Central Park, where thousands gathered three days after the deadly Nov. 14 shooting.

McLean played footage of the moment Tuesday during the City Council meeting, asking those watching to join her in observing a period of reflection.

One year ago Saturday, a Saugus High School student opened fire on classmates while on campus, fatally shooting two students — Gracie Muehlberger, 15, and Dominic Blackwell, 14 — and injuring three others before turning the gun on himself.

“No matter where you were on that fateful morning, either on campus, on your way to work or elsewhere, each and every one of us experienced a variety of emotions. But paramount was fear, love, concern, (and) support for our neighbors, our loved ones and strangers in Santa Clarita and around the world,” Mayor Cameron Smyth said on Tuesday.

In light of the community support that came about after what city officials have called “one of the darkest days in Santa Clarita history,” the city proclaimed Saturday as “Unity Community Day,” and urged residents to partake in a virtual event brought forth by the city and the William S. Hart Union High School District.

“We certainly encourage all of you to tune in so we can continue the healing process together, because, as one community, we certainly are Saugus Strong,” said Smyth.

The event, set to commence at 6 p.m. Saturday on YouTube, is expected to feature speakers, music and remembrance content, according to Dave Caldwell, spokesman for the Hart District.

Those interested in tuning in can visit The Signal’s Facebook page at 6 p.m. Saturday.

For additional information about Unity of Community, visit sauguscenturions.com/apps/pages/unityofcommunity.