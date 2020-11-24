City launches new volunteer hub

News release

Looking to recruit new volunteers or find the best-suited volunteer opportunity? Try out the city of Santa Clarita’s new Volunteer Hub at SantaClaritaVolunteers.com. The Santa Clarita Volunteer Hub is a one-stop-shop that connects area nonprofits and volunteers.

The Santa Clarita Volunteer Hub offers nonprofits a new avenue to promote their volunteer needs and recruit volunteers, and gives interested community members a central place to explore and sign up for up-to-date volunteer opportunities with both the city of Santa Clarita and local nonprofits.

Nonprofit leaders can now easily submit a request to promote their volunteer needs and recruit volunteers by visiting the website. Since its launch at the end of October, seven nonprofits, including Family Promise, WiSH Education Foundation and Blue Star Ranch, have submitted requests to promote their volunteer needs on SantaClaritaVolunteers.com and have generated interest from volunteers.

Volunteers can now offer help in animal care, youth mentoring, food or supply delivery, marketing support, or other city volunteer opportunities.

The Santa Clarita Volunteer Hub is updated daily as new volunteer opportunities or needs come up. For more information about the new Santa Clarita Volunteer Hub and the city’s Volunteer Engagement Program, contact Volunteer Engagement Coordinator Gabby Vera at [email protected] or call 661-250-3708.