Community Development Block Grant funding now available for nonprofits

News release

The city of Santa Clarita has announced that informational meetings have been scheduled for the 2021-2022 Community Development Block Grant program. Nonprofit organizations that serve lower-income residents of the city are invited to attend an informational meeting to learn more.

Each year, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development provides the city of Santa Clarita with CDBG funding primarily intended to benefit lower-income residents in the community. A portion of this allocation is awarded through grants to eligible nonprofit organizations to provide services and resources for those lower-income residents in need.

Three informational Zoom meeting sessions have been scheduled to give interested nonprofit organizations information on the process for applying for and securing CDBG funding. Meetings will be held on the following dates:

Friday, Dec. 11 at 10 a.m.

Monday, Dec. 14 at 3:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 16 at 1 p.m.

Participation in one of the three Zoom meetings is required in order to receive a funding application. Individuals and for-profit organizations are not eligible to apply for funding.

For more information about the city of Santa Clarita’s CDBG funding application process and to receive login information for the mandatory Zoom meeting sessions, visit santa-clarita.com/Housing or contact the city of Santa Clarita’s Housing Program Administrator at [email protected]