Community | Education in brief

Allyson Spencer graduates from Marquette University

This past spring, Allyson Spencer, of Valencia, graduated from Marquette University in Milwaukee. Spencer earned a bachelor of science in nursing.

Spencer was one of 2,236 students to graduate from Marquette in May. Marquette University is a Catholic, Jesuit university that draws its more than 11,500 students from all 50 states and more than 84 different countries. Marquette is ranked in the top 10 nationally for job placement.

Anais Morgan named to Millikin University dean’s list

Anais Morgan, of Stevenson Ranch, was among those named to the Millikin University dean’s list for the spring 2020 semester.

Students who attempt 12 graded credits during a fall or spring semester and earn a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher earn dean’s list honors.

Millikin University is a private, comprehensive university with a diverse student population of approximately 2,000 undergraduate and graduate students. Millikin offers more than 50 majors in the College of Fine Arts, College of Arts and Sciences, College of Professional Studies and Tabor School of Business, and is located on a 75-acre residential campus in Decatur, Illinois.

Alecsander Weichel receives University of Nebraska-Lincoln degree

Alecsander Patrick Weichel of Stevenson Ranch was among 723 graduates who received degrees from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln during a virtual graduation celebration Aug. 15.

Weichel earned a bachelor of journalism from the College of Journalism and Mass Communications.

The August graduates are from 44 countries, 37 states and 75 Nebraska communities.

“Go Big Grad: A Husker Graduation Celebration” featured the address “The Air Between Us” by Marilyn Moore, retired associate superintendent of Lincoln Public Schools and past president of the Bryan College of Health Sciences, as well as appearances by special guests. The celebration can be viewed at https://commencement.unl.edu.

Emma Horowitz named to Union College dean’s list

Emma Horowitz, of Stevenson Ranch, was named to the 2020 dean’s list at Union College in Schenectady, New York.

Horowitz is a member of the class of 2022 majoring in leadership in medicine.

Comprised annually, the Union College dean’s list honors students who have a grade-point average of 3.5 for the entire academic year and meet certain other requirements.

Union College, founded in 1795 as the first college chartered by the New York State Board of Regents, offers programs in the liberal arts and engineering to 2,100 undergraduates of high academic promise and strong personal motivation.