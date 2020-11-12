Coroner IDs Santa Clarita man killed in motorcycle crash

The scene of a fatal crash on Haskell Canyon Road near Bristol Way in Santa Clarita on Wednesday, November 11, 2020. Dan Watson/The Signal
A 20-year-old man has been identified as the motorcyclist who died following a pursuit that ended in a crash in Saugus Wednesday evening. 

The Los Angeles County Coroner-Medical Examiner’s Office identified Brayden Madden, of Santa Clarita, in the fatal collision that occurred around 6 p.m. near Bristol Way and Haskell Canyon Road, according to Lt. David Smith. 

California Highway Patrol officers had pronounced Madden dead at the scene. As of Thursday morning, a cause of death had yet to be determined, according to Smith. 

A motorcycle lays at the scene of a fatal crash on Haskell Canyon Road near Bristol Way in Santa Clarita on Wednesday, November 11, 2020. Dan Watson/The Signal

The incident started near Plum and Bouquet canyon roads, where a motorcyclist was wanted for speeding, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Elizabeth Kravig. The motorcyclist then struck a blue truck, ultimately ending the pursuit and injuring one other person. 

“The motorcyclist was wanted for speeding,” she said. “The motorcycle crashed into a car and (the motorcyclist) was pronounced dead at the scene.” 
A SigAlert was issued from 7 p.m. through midnight Thursday, prompting street closures for traffic in both directions on Bristol Way and Haskell Canyon Road as law enforcement officials cleared the scene. 

