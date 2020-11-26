COVID-19: Public Health reports 5,087 new data from cases, 122 in SCV

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health released the following updated COVID-19 statistics Thursday, indicating that the lower number of deaths reflects reporting delays over the weekend:

COVID-19 cases reported in L.A. County: 5,087

Total COVID-19 cases in L.A. County: 378,323

New deaths related to COVID-19 reported in the past 24 hours: 37

Total COVID-19 deaths in L.A. County: 7,543

Hospitalizations countywide: 1,809; 24% of whom are in the ICU.

Hospitalizations at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital as of Nov. 25: 42, with 376 discharged since the onset of the pandemic.

COVID-19 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley in the past 24 hours: 122, of which 93 came from the city of Santa Clarita.

Total COVID-19 cases in the SCV: 9,337

Total COVID-19 deaths in the SCV: 83, including one death reported at Henry Mayo Wednesday.

The numbers of SCV cases, including all area health care providers’ daily figures and those at Pitchess Detention Center, broken down into region, are as follows:

City of Santa Clarita: 5,965

Unincorporated – Acton: 109

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce: 59

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon: 16

Unincorporated – Canyon Country: 219

Unincorporated – Castaic: 2,382 (majority of Castaic cases come from Pitchess Detention Center, exact number unavailable)

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes: 10

Unincorporated – Newhall: 33

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon: 0 (Public Health had tallied 3 since Nov. 25 but reflected zero on Thursday)

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon: 7

Unincorporated – Saugus: 48

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country: 14

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch: 293

Unincorporated – Val Verde: 119

Unincorporated – Valencia: 63

