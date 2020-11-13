Crime watch Nov. 12, 2020: from the SCV Sheriff’s Station field reports

Editor’s note: The following article was compiled from reports recently available at the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. The reports are preliminary, compiled by deputies who respond to calls for service.

Driver in crash described as ‘incoherent’

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to a crash Tuesday, shortly before midnight, near the intersection of Soledad Canyon Road and Prairie Lane in Sand Canyon.

A white Dodge Challenger crashed into a tree, and a 34-year-old man was standing outside the vehicle, telling the deputies who arrived on the scene that his friend was still inside the vehicle.

“The deputy observed the suspect’s speech was slurred and had a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting from his breath and person,” according to an email from Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel worked for approximately an hour to extricate the woman from the vehicle. She ultimately was freed from the wreckage and taken to the hospital for medical treatment.

The driver, who was “incoherent,” according to the report from the scene, ultimately failed a field sobriety test and was arrested on suspicion of DUI causing injury.

He was charged in court Thursday, and the outcome of those proceedings was not available as of the publication of this story.

Busted tags

SCV Sheriff’s Station deputies patrolling near a business on the 28200 block of Sand Canyon Road, near the intersection of Lost Canyon Road, observed a vehicle with no registration tags displayed on its license plate.

Deputies performed a traffic stop and contacted the driver, a 29-year-old North Hollywood man, and learned his driver’s license appeared to be expired. During a search of the vehicle, “deputies recovered two large plastic bags containing two large amounts of marijuana,” according to an email from Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

The suspect was arrested on suspicion of possession of narcotics for sale and driving with an expired license, according to Arriaga.

Station officials did not have the amount of marijuana seized immediately available.