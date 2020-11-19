Drive-thru hazardous-waste event set for Nov. 21

The city of Santa Clarita has scheduled a free, drive-thru hazardous/e-waste roundup event Saturday in Valencia.

With COVID-19 precautions in place, the event is set to take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the south parking lot at College of the Canyons, located at 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road.

The free event offers residents a chance to dispose of their hazardous household and electronic waste (e-waste) such as antifreeze, paint, paint thinner, turpentine, motor oil, oil filters, brake fluid, cleaners with acid or lye, pool chemicals, fertilizers, pesticides, household batteries or car batteries, fluorescent light bulbs, CRTs, televisions and other miscellaneous electronics, such as cellphones, printers and stereos.

Needles or sharps (in a sharps container or a sturdy box labeled “sharps”) and unwanted or expired prescriptions may also be disposed of.

In preparation for the event, waste items should be packed in a sturdy box, preferably in their original labeled container, in the trunk of the participant’s vehicle. Participants should be prepared to leave any containers or boxes at the collection site and must remain in their vehicle while trained staff removes the hazardous waste from the vehicle’s trunk.

Items not eligible for disposal include ammunition, radioactive materials, biohazardous waste, refrigerators and other domestic appliances, and waste from businesses.

It is recommended that all attendees wear a face covering and remain in their vehicles with the windows closed. Event staff will remove waste only from a vehicle’s trunk or pick-up bed, city officials said.

For more information about the event and additional household hazardous waste permanent collection centers, visit lacsd.org or call (888) CLEAN LA. Visit GreenSantaClarita.com to learn more about upcoming green events.