Firefighters knock down truck fire before further spread to brush

Firefighters quickly doused a vehicle fire before it spread further into the surrounding vegetation near Mint Canyon Thursday morning.

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel responded to reports of a semi-truck fire around 9 a.m. on Linda Vista Street and Sierra Highway, according to spokeswoman Leslie Lua.

“Units found a fully involved semi-truck with minimal spread to brush,” she said.

The brush grew to a 20-by-20 spot and was “quickly knocked down at 9:19 a.m.,” Lua added.

No one was transported to the hospital and there were no reports of injuries, said Lua.