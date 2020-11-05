Firefighters knock down truck fire before further spread to brush

A Los Angeles County Fire Department truck moves quickly to scene. Katharine Lotze/The Signal.
Firefighters quickly doused a vehicle fire before it spread further into the surrounding vegetation near Mint Canyon Thursday morning. 

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel responded to reports of a semi-truck fire around 9 a.m. on Linda Vista Street and Sierra Highway, according to spokeswoman Leslie Lua. 

“Units found a fully involved semi-truck with minimal spread to brush,” she said. 

The brush grew to a 20-by-20 spot and was “quickly knocked down at 9:19 a.m.,” Lua added. 

No one was transported to the hospital and there were no reports of injuries, said Lua. 

