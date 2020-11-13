Garrett Shiner Shares 5 Insights to Help Entrepreneurs Build Successful Business Models

With regular business disrupted due to COVID-19, it’s the perfect time to become an entrepreneur. Garrett Shiner is one such entrepreneur who owns Shiner Marketing, which provides social media management, digital marketing, SEO support, and branding services to high profile clients. He also has an apparel brand and bought his first rental property when he was 12. Here are his tips for building a successful business model as an entrepreneur and bringing in customers.

Make sure that your product or service solves a problem

If you don’t have an excellent product or service to offer, it will be much harder for your business to succeed. “Talk to people and find out whether they’re as passionate about your idea as you are,” says Shiner. “And if you’re selling a service, make sure that your skills measure up.”

Use social media to market

Shiner Marketing has had a lot of success with marketing on social media. “Not only is it where all of your customers are hanging out and spending their free time, but it’s also free. There’s no reason not to work hard on growing your social media presence.”

Talk to other entrepreneurs

No person is an island, and that goes double with entrepreneurs. “You need to meet people with the same mindset as you. A lot of people in your everyday life won’t believe in you. That’s where other dreamers can help you build your confidence and succeed.”

Keep your expenses low

When you’re starting out, it’s better to keep your expenses low and avoid scaling too quickly. You don’t have to hire a huge staff to accomplish your goals. “Make sure that your business is profitable before you go all in.”

Just get started

Many entrepreneurs get bogged down in specifics, so they never begin their journey. “It’s better to enter the market sooner and learn on the job,” Shiner says. “You’ll never have everything ready when you launch. You just have to jump in.”

Becoming an entrepreneur is difficult, but it’s one of the most rewarding jobs around. With help from successful business people like Garrett Shiner, you can make your dreams a reality.