Saugus gunshot incident believed to be false call

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to reports of a gunshot victim in Saugus on Friday night, but soon determined the incident was a false report.

The report was initially made at 9:27 p.m. on Cherry Creek Drive, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials.

“Santa Clarita sheriff’s (deputies) asked us to stage for a gunshot victim,” said Supervisor Martin Rangel.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies responding to reports of a gunshot victim in Saugus on Friday night, but soon came to believe the incident was a false report. Dan Watson / The Signal

Officials on the scene said they believed the incident had been the result of “swatting,” or the act of someone calling law enforcement on someone with a false report.

“There was no crime there,” said Sgt. Dmitry Barkon of the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

Barkon said once deputies arrived on the scene they were able to quickly determine that no violent incident had occurred.

The status of a suspect having been apprehended was also not immediately available.

Fire officials reported having been called in the scene at 9:48 p.m., but having been called off a minute later.

This is a breaking news story, and will be updated as more information becomes available.