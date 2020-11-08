Helicopter assists in hiker rescue

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel respond to the scene of two missing hikers on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020. Bobby Block/The Signal
Los Angeles County Fire Copter 16 aided in rescuing two hikers who were reportedly stuck in a tree in Rice Canyon Sunday.

L.A. County Fire Department personnel, as well as Search and Rescue units, responded to a medical emergency around noon on The Old Road at the request of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, according to Supervisor Bernard Peters. 

“(They) went up into a tree and can’t get down,” Peters said. “We’re trying to see if a helicopter can get out there because Search and Rescue can’t access it on the ground.”

This is a breaking news story, and will be updated as more information becomes available.

